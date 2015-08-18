Don't Miss
City Council looking to add millions to budget
Sioux city is proposing to increase spending by over $10 million dollars next year.
-
Argosy lawsuit with MRHD in court in 2018
A trial date has been set in a lawsuit filed by the owner of the former Argosy Sioux City Riverboat…
-
Sewer plug meant to deter Big Ox stench replaced
According to residents, crews have been on G and 39th to work on the plug meant to deter the …
-
Sioux City School District Superintendent reacts to immigration ban
-
Iowa, Nebraska governors share their take on President Donald Trump's…
-
Partly Cloudy and Fairly Warm Tuesday
Today we'll have partly cloudy skies and a high temperature of 40°. There'll be a light breeze from…
-
Iowa Lawmakers approve nearly $90 million in budget cuts
After hours of debate, lawmakers settled on just less that $90 million dollars that must be cut …
-
Islamic Center of Siouxland reacts to Presidential Immigration Ban
It was mostly quiet at the Islamic Center of Siouxland on Monday.
-
Doctors warn Flu isn't the only winter illness to be concerned with
While January through March are the peak months for catching the flu, there is another disease …
-
Breezy Winds Continue
Expect partly cloudy skies tonight. The low will be 29 with a breezy northwest wind.
-
No Fed rate hike in first meeting of Trump era
The Federal Reserve isn't rocking the boat yet in the Trump era.America's central bank didn't raise…
-
Collins, Murkowski to vote no on education secretary nominee
Republican Sens. Susan Collins of Maine and Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska both said Wednesday they …
-
#PressOn hashtag campaign has celebs talking about importance of supporting news
Support for news outlets in the Trump era is coalescing around a catchy hashtag: …
-
Petraeus urges travel ban be settled quickly
Former CIA director David Petraeus on Wednesday urged that the Trump administration's travel ban be…
-
Tiger Woods: US must 'unite'
One of the most famous people in the U.S., Tiger Woods is urging his compatriots to "unite" during …
-
Senate committee advances Jeff Sessions for attorney general
The Senate Judiciary Committee Wednesday morning advanced the nomination of Jeff Sessions for …
-
Trump urges Senate GOP to trigger 'nuclear option' on Gorsuch nomination
President Donald Trump on Wednesday said Senate Republicans should "go for it" and invoke the …
-
Republicans vote to suspend committee rules, advance Mnuchin, Price nominations
Senate Republicans took an extraordinary step Wednesday to move forward with two of President …
-
CEOs said Trump would change in office. They were wrong
Did the business community misjudge President Trump?In the months before he was inaugurated, …
-
Trump on travel ban: 'Call it what you want'
President Donald Trump tweeted Wednesday that debate about what to call his executive order …
-
WH national security adviser condemns Iran actions
Michael Flynn, President Donald Trump's national security adviser, condemned Iran's recent …
-
Charter hit with lawsuit for slow internet speeds
The attorney general of New York is suing Charter, just months after its mega-merger with Time …
-
Trump golf club must pay $5.7 million to ex-members
A federal judge ordered President Trump's golf course in Jupiter, Florida, to pay former members …
-
Senate confirms Rex Tillerson as secretary of state
The Senate has approved former ExxonMobil CEO Rex Tillerson as the next secretary of state, filling…
-
Will Fed rate hikes come back to haunt Trump?
Be careful what you wish for, Mr. President.Donald Trump criticized Federal Reserve chair Janet …
-
Tokyo 2020 medals to be made from recycled cellphones
Olympic and Paralympic Games have traditionally always been about gold, silver and bronze, but …
-
Democrats boycott Pruitt's EPA confirmation hearing
All ten Democrats on the Senate committee tasked with considering President Donald Trump's pick to …
-
Apple considering legal action over Trump's travel ban
Apple could be the next big tech company to take legal action against President Trump's travel …
-
2,000 years later, scientists finally know what's in these charred Roman scrolls
For over two millennia, scrolls from the ancient Roman town of Herculaneum eluded analysis. Left …
-
Joe, Jill Biden launch The Biden Foundation
Joe and Jill Biden launched The Biden Foundation on Wednesday, telling supporters in a video that …
