Organizers of the Woodbury County Fair consider selling beer and wine for Grandstand events
Nurse performs CPR on little boy after nearly drowning at a pool party in a Sioux City hotel
ISU grad to be the first Air Force ROTC student to join the 185th Air Refueling Wing
A bit cooler Sunday, much warmer 50's on Monday
Sioux City residents and out-of-towners show continued support for Convention Center
Iowa State Patrol Investigative Division faces massive backlog of cases
The Iowa State Patrol is trying to dig out tonight. "9 Investigates" has uncovered a serious ba…
Warmer Weekend
You can expect a partly cloudy sky Saturday as Siouxland gets the weekend started. The high will be…
Firefighter Exam scam hits home in Hinton
"9 Investigates" has learned at least three Siouxland area fire departments are affected by a …
UPDATE: Move to new KCAU 9 facility just weeks away
Lawsuits possibly pending for Big Ox Energy Plant and South Sioux City officials
ENTERTAINMENT CONNECTION: Tony from KSUX keeps you in the know with…
Warmer Temperatures Arrive Soon
After a chilly start, we'll have a fine Friday with mostly sunny skies and a high of 29°. Skies …
Iowa Senate passes 1.11% increase for education; Siouxland senator frustrated
Sergeant Bluff man charged in Postal Theft case
A Siouxland postal worker is behind bars Thursday night, charged with stealing money and gift cards…
Minerva's to close temporarily for renovations
Trump: Health care replacement could take until 2018
President Donald Trump says the roll out of his health care policy proposal could take until next …
Gorsuch nomination meets with positive reception
Americans' first impressions of Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch tilt positive, and a plurality …
Melissa McCarthy targets Sean Spicer on 'SNL'
No one in President Trump's administration is safe from parody on "Saturday Night Live."The latest …
McConnell: Use of nuclear option is 'up to Democrats'
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell left the door open to using the "nuclear option" and …
Trump's DOJ lays out travel ban defense
Top Justice Department lawyers are now in charge of defending the Trump administration's hastily …
McConnell: Congress unlikely to step in if courts throw out Trump travel ban
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said President Donald Trump isn't likely to get his travel …
Iranian baby girl caught in Trump travel ban headed to Oregon
An Iranian infant with a heart defect is entangled in President Trump's immigration ban -- and her …
Next steps in legal battle over the travel ban
It has been less than 24 hours since a federal judge brought the enforcement of President Donald …
James Robart: 5 things to know about judge who blocked travel ban
The federal judge who temporarily blocked President Donald Trump's immigration order represented …
Pence says Gorsuch would be worthy successor to Scalia
Vice President Mike Pence said Saturday that he believes Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch will be…
Trump: 'If something happens blame' the judge
President Donald Trump spent the weekend at his Mar-A-Lago estate in Florida, disconnected from …
French election: Le Pen declares candidacy, attacks globalization
Marine Le Pen, leader of France's far right National Front party, officially launched her …
New York police charge man in jogger's death
The New York Police Department charged a man with second-degree murder in the death last August of …
After protests, Romania scraps proposed corruption bill
Amid ongoing nationwide protests, the Romanian government has scrapped a controversial bill that …
McConnell: No federal money should be spent on Trump's voter fraud investigation
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Sunday no federal money should be spent investigating …
Pence: Trump administration 'watching' Russia
Vice President Mike Pence said the Trump administration is "watching" Russia and "very troubled" by…
New Yorkers unite to scrub hateful graffiti from subway
Gregory Locke was enjoying his Saturday night after dinner with friends in Manhattan when he …
'La La Land' director on love, romance and that ending
Warning: This story contains spoilers for "La La Land." Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling struck some…
Sanders on Trump: 'This guy is a fraud'
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders accused President Donald Trump of falling short of commitments to …
Posters critical of Pope Francis appear around Rome
Posters of a stern-looking Pope Francis appeared on walls around Rome on Saturday, condemning his …
'Dog's Purpose' video mischaracterized events on set, investigation finds
'24: Legacy' cast on continuing the legacy
Lady Gaga's Super Bowl show to feature hundreds of drones
Super Bowl LI: Will Lady Gaga go off on Trump at halftime?
Faith Evans announces Notorious B.I.G. duets album
Howard Stern: Trump wants to be loved, presidency will be 'detrimental'…
