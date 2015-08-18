Don't Miss
School and Business Closings and Delays
Click here to see the latest in closings and delays
Mr. Food
Click here to get the latest Mr. Food Recipes
First Birthdays
Showcase your little one's first birthday on ABC9!
Storm Chaser Interactive Map
Follow your favorite storm chaser during severe weather
Can Chris Cut It?
Submit your sports challenge today!
Support Siouxland Soldiers
You Can Help Make A Difference for those who have served!
Hometown Heroes
Support your Hometown Heroes
ABC App
ABC TRANSFORMS ITS STREAMING APP WITH DIGITAL ORIGINALS, FULL SEASONS OF CLASSIC TV SHOWS
Warmer Temperatures Arrive Soon
After a chilly start, we'll have a fine Friday with mostly sunny skies and a high of 29°. Skies …
Iowa Senate passes 1.11% increase for education; Siouxland senator frustrated
Sergeant Bluff man charged in Postal Theft case
A Siouxland postal worker is behind bars Thursday night, charged with stealing money and gift cards…
Minerva's to close temporarily for renovations
New ethics law trashed after SD Governor signs bill
It turns out South Dakota voters won't get the last word on a sometimes controversial initiative …
U-S Education nominee getting approval from Siouxland Senators
Two members of Siouxland's congressional delegation are having serious input into the confirmation …
Data reveals Iowa lawmakers pay less for state- provided healthcare coverage
As Iowa lawmakers consider changes to state workers' healthcare benefits, it seems legislators may …
Still Cool Friday
Siouxland will continue with below-normal temperatures until southerly winds warm us up this …
Police body cameras may become part of Sioux City officer uniform
Sioux City increases fiscal budget by more than $10 million
ATF seeking sharp increase of agents in Chicago
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is looking to transfer approximately 20 …
Federal judge temporarily halts Trump travel ban nationwide
A federal judge temporarily halted President Donald Trump's immigration executive order effective …
Paul Ryan: It looks like the Iran deal is here to stay
House Speaker Paul Ryan said the nuclear agreement with Iran is probably going to stay in place, …
Congress deluged with phone calls
An avalanche of phone calls is thundering across Capitol Hill as the Senate considers a slew of …
Trump asylum policy could upend US-Mexico relations
Tens of thousands of migrants traveling through Mexico and seeking asylum in the United States …
First Trump approval rating lags behind past presidents
It's been two weeks since Donald Trump's inauguration, and the new President's work so far hasn't …
Back to reality: Obamas settle into DC life
Vacation's over. After a two-week escape to Palm Springs and the British Virgin Islands, Barack and…
Obama WH photographer throws more shade at Trump
UPDATE: Since we first posted this story, former President Barack Obama's chief photographer, …
Trump aides hold 'Kumbaya meeting' with reporters
While President Trump's White House publicly berates the media, behind the scenes his top advisers …
Trump begins dismantling Obama financial regulations
With the stroke of a pen, President Trump has begun the push to dismantle the sweeping Dodd-Frank …
Mattis: US will defend Japanese islands claimed by China
US Defense Secretary James Mattis on Saturday reaffirmed Washington's commitment to defending …
Federal judge temporarily halts Trump travel ban nationwide, AG says
A federal judge temporarily halted President Donald Trump's immigration executive order effective …
Flu spreads across 40 states
Health officials across the United States are still urging people to get their flu vaccines as the …
Federal judge declines to renew restraining order on Trump travel ban
In the first court victory for the Trump administration, a federal judge in Boston declined Friday …
Trial set for ex-New England Patriot Aaron Hernandez in 2012 killings
While his former team prepares for yet another Super Bowl appearance on Sunday, former New England …
Melania Trump hires designer for White House residence
Melania Trump is taking steps to make the White House a home, hiring Laotian-American interior …
Fighting intensifies in eastern Ukraine
At least four Ukrainian soldiers and one civilian have been killed in the last 24 hours, a military…
Betsy DeVos lobbying senators ahead of tight confirmation vote
Betsy DeVos, President Donald Trump's pick to lead the Department of Education, is personally …
Tiger Woods pulls out of Dubai Desert Classic
Tiger Woods pulled out of the Dubai Desert Classic on Friday, with his manager saying that the …
Conway: Media 'inciting mob mentality if not mob violence' with their coverage
Top Donald Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway said Thursday that the media is encouraging a mob …
Super Bowl LI: Will Lady Gaga go off on Trump at halftime?
Faith Evans announces Notorious B.I.G. duets album
Howard Stern: Trump wants to be loved, presidency will be 'detrimental'…
Matthew McConaughey: It's time to embrace Trump
Beyonce is the new queen of Instagram
Trump at National Prayer Breakfast: 'Pray for Arnold'
