Good New Year's Weekend Weather
If you have travel plans this weekend to celebrate the New Year, there shouldn't be any problems. …
-
Engineering company hired to fix Big Ox's sewage lines sees progress
-
Check out your Friday pets on KCAU 9 News this Morning
Chris joins KCAU 9 News this Morning with an adorable 8 week old kitten and a Jack Russell Terrier …
-
Des Moines athlete dies after dropping 315 lb. barbell on chest
A community in Iowa is mourning a 22-year-old weightlifter who died, after a 315-pound barbell …
-
Check out what is happening in Siouxland this New Year's weekend
If your looking for something fun to do this weekend around Siouxland, we have you covered! Tony …
-
Fantastic Friday, & a pleasant New Year's!
Fantastic Friday... calmer winds, warm temperatures, and plenty of sunshine! Temperatures stay …
-
Omaha crew being brought in to clean-up chemical spill near Crystal Cafe
-
New 'Gold Card' permit law in South Dakota will make gun shopping easier
-
Heelan administration building, a former convent, demolished to make way…
-
Nice Through New Year's
Winds will become lighter around Siouxland tonight, and with increasing clouds, the low will be 20.
-
Kim Jong Un says North Korea close to testing ICBM
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said that his country is close to testing an intercontinental …
-
Trump again casts doubts on Russian hacking
President-elect Donald Trump reiterated his doubts Saturday that Russia was behind cyber-meddling …
-
Trump bids a blockbuster 2016 farewell
President-elect Donald Trump will say goodbye to 2016 alongside 800 paying guests at his Mar-a-Lago…
-
Trump wishes Happy New Year to 'my many enemies'
President-elect Donald Trump is not quite ready to let auld acquaintances be forgot.The incoming …
-
Latino leaders ask: When will Trump reach out to Hispanics?
Latino leaders around the country say they want to keep an open mind about Donald Trump's …
-
Steve Bannon speaks -- to pro-Trump reporters
Even as one of Donald Trump's top advisers, Steve Bannon has been a reclusive figure, making few …
-
Army warns of new threat: Energy drinks
The US military is warning against the danger of troops over consuming energy drinks, saying it …
-
See who's in Trump's inaugural parade
President-elect Donald Trump's inaugural committee Friday released an initial list of groups that …
-
True Story! 142 political things that really happened in 2016
From pundits and prognosticators to political party people and the principals themselves, no one …
-
Putin: Russia won't expel US diplomats
Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday that Moscow will not expel American diplomats in …
-
Mariah Carey walks off after technical snag in New Year's performance
Mariah Carey did not have a good end to 2016 during her New Year's Eve performance in Times …
-
3 dead in Texas plane crash collision
Two small planes collided in Texas on Saturday, killing at least three people, the McKinney Police …
-
No. 2 Clemson joins Alabama in NCAA football championship
(CNN) -- No. 2 Clemson will meet No. 1 Alabama in college football's national championship game …
-
Turkey nightclub attack: 35 killed, governor says
(CNN) -- An Istanbul nightclub was attacked Sunday morning, killing 35 people and wounding 40 …
-
Istanbul attack: Dozens killed at Turkish nightclub, official says
At least 39 people were killed and at least 69 wounded in an attack in a nightclub early Sunday as …
-
Alabama wins Peach Bowl, advancing to NCAA championship game
(CNN) -- Top-ranked Alabama downed No. 4 Washington in Saturday's first college football national …
-
Roberts praises lower court judges in annual SCOTUS report
Chief Justice John Roberts devoted his annual report on the state of the judiciary Saturday to the …
-
New year celebrations ring in 2017 around the world
Revelers packed New York's Times Square and cheered the advent of 2017, saying good riddance to …
-
China says it will phase out ivory trade in 2017
China has announced a plan to phase out all ivory processing and trade by the end of 2017, the …
-
Sir-vice! Tennis star Andy Murray knighted in New Year's Honors List
A monumental year for Andy Murray just got even bigger -- the tennis world No.1 has been knighted …
-
William Christopher, Father Mulcahy on "M*A*S*H," dies
-
Allan Williams, The Beatles' first manager, dies
-
Walt Disney 'Bambi' artist dies at 106
-
No, 2016 wasn't the worst year for celebrity deaths -- and we'll prove it
-
Entertainment in 2016: A look back
-
Mormon Tabernacle Choir member quits, refuses to sing for Trump
