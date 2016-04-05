Don't Miss
-
School and Business Closings and Delays
Click here to see the latest in closings and delays
-
Mr. Food
Click here to get the latest Mr. Food Recipes
-
First Birthdays
Showcase your little one's first birthday on ABC9!
-
Storm Chaser Interactive Map
Follow your favorite storm chaser during severe weather
-
Can Chris Cut It?
Submit your sports challenge today!
-
Support Siouxland Soldiers
You Can Help Make A Difference for those who have served!
-
Hometown Heroes
Support your Hometown Heroes
-
ABC App
ABC TRANSFORMS ITS STREAMING APP WITH DIGITAL ORIGINALS, FULL SEASONS OF CLASSIC TV SHOWS
-
UPDATE: Crawford County teen still missing after accident
The Crawford County Sheriff's Office has resumed their search for a missing teenage girl.
-
KSUX joins KCAU9 for all the latest in local entertainment news
Tony and Candice from KSUX join KCAU9 to bring us the latest in local entertainment news.
-
Dense Fog and Light Rain
DENSE FOG ADVISORIES are in place for most of Siouxland lasting throughout the morning. Be very …
-
Crews search all day for missing teen in Crawford County
-
Dense Fog Advisory
Thick fog will be seen around Siouxland Thursday night and Friday morning. A DENSE FOG ADVISORY …
-
Business owners react to 'Awesome Biker Nights' return to Historic Fourth Street
A popular annual Sioux City event is heading back to Historic Fourth Street.
-
State of Nebraska concerned about emissions from Big Ox Energy
-
Orange City ranked safest place to live in Iowa
-
U.S.S. Sioux City commissioning set to take place in Annapolis, Maryland
-
Siouxland Trump staffer witnessing history first hand
Few states supported Donald Trump more than Iowa did. So it comes as no surprise that many from …
-
1M marched against Trump in US not counting DC
More than a million Americans took to the streets of the United States to protest Donald Trump the …
-
Trump leaves world diplomats down and out
Donald Trump's first address as US president wasn't just watched by Americans -- the world was …
-
Protesters across globe rally for women's rights
Hundreds of thousands of people marched through Washington, D.C., and cities around the world …
-
Madonna delivers R-rated, anti-Trump speech
Ever the provocateur, Madonna dropped a trio of f-bombs and admitted that she's "thought an awful …
-
Barbara Bush could be released from hospital Sunday
Former First Lady Barbara Bush could be released from the hospital as soon as Sunday, a spokesman …
-
Bake America Great Again: Happy ending for cake controversy
The Ace of Cakes was steamed.Duff Goldman, of Food Network cake-baking fame, tweeted two …
-
Illinois lawmaker: Trump has to earn my respect
Rep. Luis Gutierrez, one of dozens of Democratic lawmakers who boycotted Donald Trump's …
-
Women around the world march, protest Trump
Streets in the monumental core of downtown Washington were brought to a standstill Saturday as …
-
Twitter investigating complaints about @POTUS account transfer
The transfer of power on Twitter hasn't gone entirely smoothly.The social media platform says it's …
-
Protesters rally worldwide in solidarity with Washington march
The Women's March extended beyond the United States, as similar protests cropped up around the …
-
Ex-CIA chief Brennan bashes Trump over speech during CIA visit
Former CIA Director John Brennan is "deeply saddened and angered" at President Donald Trump after …
-
Cory Booker: 'I am not open to being president'
New Jersey Democratic Sen. Cory Booker said Saturday he is not planning to run for president in …
-
WH attacks media over reporting of inauguration crowds
"That's what you guys should be writing and covering," new White House press secretary Sean Spicer …
-
Trump's pick for CIA says he's open to waterboarding
President Donald Trump's pick to run the CIA, Rep. Mike Pompeo, has told Congress that he would …
-
Trump team closing in on White House photographer who worked with Bushes
Shealah Craighead is in the running to become Donald Trump's chief White House …
-
London marches for 'hope not hate'
There were mothers, wives, sisters, daughters, husbands, fathers, brothers and sons; their ages …
-
DOJ: Hiring Kushner does not violate anti-nepotism law
The Justice Department concluded Friday that Jared Kushner serving in his father-in-law's …
-
Trump admin tells National Park Service to halt tweets
After the National Park Service retweeted a few messages that negatively compared the crowd sizes …
-
Democratic and Republican voters: It's important to talk
For Republicans and Democrats, common ground has been tough to come by since Donald Trump won the …
-
More severe weather expected after storms kill 4 in Mississippi
The Southeast is bracing for more severe weather Saturday night after a possible tornado left four …
-
'House of Cards' releases new teaser on Inauguration Day
-
Colbert, Fallon and Meyers prepare for Trump's inauguration
-
Inauguration performers respond to backlash
-
Tiffany Trump's 'fairy fashion godfather' steps in
-
Nancy Sinatra not happy Trump using father's song
-
Woody Harrelson to live stream movie as it's filmed
Now Loading......
KCAU9 News on Facebook
KCAU9 News on Twitter
KCAU9 iPhone App
KCAU9 Android App
KCAU9 Weather iPhone App
KCAU9 Weather Android App