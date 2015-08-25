-
Iowa court system to close for a day in the spring to due to budget cuts
Thousands of people came out for the 37th annual Okoboji Winter Games
A few flurries tonight, clouds stay tomorrow
Lawmakers and elected officials come face-to-face with Siouxland residents in heated discussion
Star of Elephant Man and Harry Potter dies at age 77
Black Ice sends Semi into ditch, Driver Lifeflighted to Mercy Medical
South Dakota authorities are warning that strong winds and icy conditions caused by blowing and …
Iowa Supreme Court rejects Des Moines Water Works lawsuit against…
Three northwest Iowa counties have reason to celebrate.
Body of missing Denison teen recovered and driver involved in the…
Slight Chance of Light Snow Saturday
As we move into the weekend, we'll continue to see breezy northwest winds gusting to 25 miles per …
Home up in flames after Chimney ignites
A faulty chimney is blamed for igniting a Sioux City house fire Friday afternoon.
High school senior receives Regional Scholastic Art and Writing Award
Local brewer to give hopping talk on art of beer-making
A local brewer is set to give a "hopping" speech on the art of making beer.
Cities across the nation push back against President Trump's executive…
Woodbury County Jail not sufficient, renovations to current building or…
ENTERTAINMENT CONNECTION: KSUX's Tony and Candice share upcoming weekend…
Trump set to make his Supreme Court pick as part of a frenetic Week 2
President Donald Trump has settled on his first Supreme Court nominee and is poised to reveal his …
Resistance to Trump's travel ban mounts
President Donald Trump enters the second week of his presidency facing a growing political backlash…
Starbucks pledges to hire 10,000 refugees
Starbucks says it plans to hire 10,000 refugees over five years in the 75 countries where it does …
How the Trump administration chose the 7 countries in the immigration ban
The seven Muslim-majority countries targeted by President Trump in his executive order on …
How opponents may challenge Trump's order in court
President Donald Trump's executive order banning more than 218 million people from the United …
Ana Navarro: Republicans need to 'speak up'
Republican strategist Ana Navarro said Sunday that "Republicans need to appeal to their sense of …
Airbnb offers free housing to people barred from flights to U.S.
Brian Chesky is one of many tech leaders who have condemned President Trump's sweeping immigration …
White House discussing asking foreign visitors for social media info and…
Amid the chaos and confusion of President Donald Trump's new executive order on immigration and …
Former Obama adviser calls Trump decision on Nat Sec panel 'stone cold crazy'
President Donald Trump's decision to reorganize the National Security Council in a way that removes…
Priebus: Green card holders will be allowed into US, case-by-case
President Donald Trump's administration says green card holders -- including those detained at …
Benoit Hamon wins socialist nomination in French presidential primary
Benoit Hamon clinched the socialist nomination for this year's French presidential election Sunday,…
McCain, Graham lead in GOP criticism of Trump ban, many others stay mum
Republican Sens. John McCain of Arizona and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina broke the GOP silence …
Trump defends executive order concerning extreme vetting
President Donald Trump insisted Sunday his travel ban on certain Muslim-majority nations would …
What it's like in the 7 countries on Trump's travel ban list
Trump's executive order on immigration bars citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries from …
How many fatal terror attacks have refugees carried out in the US? None
Donald Trump first introduced the idea of a Muslim travel ban in December 2015, shortly after Syed …
Myanmar government adviser shot dead at airport
A government legal adviser to Aung San Suu Kyi's government and prominent voice for religious …
These companies wouldn't exist if it weren't for immigrants
Apple, eBay and Oracle are among the companies built by first- or second-generation Americans from …
How Trump's travel ban affects green card holders and dual citizens
President Donald Trump's immigration executive order set off mass confusion at airports and even …
Why #DeleteUber is trending
Uber is taking some serious heat on social media after people felt the company responded …
GOP senator: Trump's travel ban 'wasn't properly vetted'
Ohio Republican Sen. Rob Portman on Sunday criticized President Donald Trump's executive action …
SAG Awards 2017: It may get political
'Hamilton' actresses to sing at Super Bowl
Actor John Hurt of 'Elephant Man,' 'Midnight Express' and 'Alien' dies at 77
'Hamilton' tickets used as lure in massive Ponzi scheme
Legendary British actor John Hurt dead at 77
Taylor Swift, Zayn Malik drop new music video
