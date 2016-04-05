Current Conditions: 10:59 AM
- Overcast
- 34°
-
Feels Like28°WindNNE 7mph
-
Dewpoint32°Humidity92%
-
Sunrise07:52 AMSunset05:19 PM
- Moon Phase: Waning Gibbous
Jack Frost is coming, local companies book hotel rooms for employees
-
Firefighters in Woodbury County battle fire in Bronson Saturday
Firefighters in Woodbury County spent several hours, Saturday, battling a big fire in Bronson. The…
-
ICE STORM WARNING: Light icy mix starts Sun night, dangerous roads by…
This is a complex storm with ice and snow accumulation... full details on how much to expect and …
-
WINTER STORM COVERAGE: Siouxlanders prepare for the worst
-
Mid-American Energy crews prepare for power outages in Sioux City ahead…
Ice building up on the roadways from freezing rain is not the only concern this weekend. Ice …
-
9 Investigates: equipment malfunction at Sioux City wastewater plant…
-
Winter Storm Arrives Late Sunday
A winter storm packing freezing rain and snow will move into Siouxland late Sunday and intensify …
-
Winter Storm Watch: Ice expected to hit Siouxland Sunday night
We're still a day out from this system.. that watch goes into effect for Sunday, but preparations …
-
One-third of Sioux City schools receive low academic ranking from state…
-
New KCAU studio takes shape; new look coming soon!
-
IMF: Trump stimulus set to boost US growth
U.S. economic growth should get a lift from stimulus measures under Donald Trump's presidency, but …
-
Trump renews attacks on 'SNL'
Tina Fey called it.On "Saturday Night Live" this weekend, the former cast member predicted that …
-
Chaos surrounds Trump days ahead of his presidency
Donald Trump is four days away from assuming the presidency after one of the most tumultuous …
-
Trump team sussing Supreme Court filibuster
Donald Trump's team, led by Mike Pence, is gently sussing out what it would take to win enough …
-
Reality Check: Trump is wrong about Atlanta
Donald Trump harshly criticized Georgia Rep. John Lewis on Saturday, tweeting that his district was…
-
Trump rattles NATO with 'obsolete' blast
Donald Trump's accusation that NATO is "obsolete" has led to "astonishment and agitation" within …
-
Trump: Obamacare replacement plan will cover all
Donald Trump is putting the finishing touches on an Obamacare replacement plan that aims to provide…
-
Obama's advice to Trump on being president
As President Barack Obama prepares to turn the White House over to President-elect Donald Trump, …
-
Is Trump White House preparing to treat press as 'opposition party'?
A new report by Esquire magazine is raising the possibility of the White House press corps being …
-
Netanyahu: Paris peace conference is 'useless'
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has labeled an international peace conference in Paris …
-
The Saudi women afraid to go home
"This is it," Arwa said as she sat in the US immigration office on the outskirts of Houston, Texas …
-
Mexico club shooting: 5 killed after gunfire erupts at festival
Gunfire erupted early Monday at a club in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, leaving at least five people …
-
Women's March on Washington: What you need to know
The original Facebook post quickly went viral and now organizers are anticipating 200,000 could …
-
Trump tweets MLK salute, will meet with son
After a weekend clash with civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis, President-elect Donald Trump on …
-
Eiffel Tower could get makeover
The Eiffel Tower could get a makeover as Paris bids for the 2024 Olympics.Mayor Anne Hidalgo is …
-
The 14 Trump tweets that defined his high-stakes week
Later this week, Donald Trump will place his hand on a Bible and take the oath to become president …
-
Women's March on Washington: Moms and daughters marching together
Allison Busch-Vogel, a lawyer and mom of three in South Orange, New Jersey, was so devastated by …
-
Repealing Obamacare: Trump says fast, Congress says slow
Emboldened by Donald Trump's surprise victory, Republican lawmakers vowed after Election Night that…
-
Oman accepts 10 Guantanamo detainees
Oman has taken in 10 detainees from Guantanamo Bay, the sultanate's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has…
-
Mango chutney chicken salad
Mangos are the most consumed fruit in the world -- and for good reason! One taste of this ambrosial…
