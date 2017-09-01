-
Cloudy, Seasonal January Pattern
-
Medical Monday: January is Radon Awareness Month
-
Cloudy & warmer through Wednesday before temps tumble again
-
More Big Ox workers are injured from chemicals, Sunday's mishap marks fourth incident for the plant
-
Two Iowa brothers found safe following statewide amber alert
-
Few flakes & warmer temps Sunday
A few flakes and warmer temperatures are ahead for Sunday. Warmer temperatures stay through …
-
City offials address concerns over $9.3 million Sioux City project to…
Sioux City's Waste Water Treatment Facility may undergo some drastic changes in the upcoming year. …
-
Greek Orthodox Church celebrates Epiphany with water blessing on the Missouri
-
UPDATE: Names released of Council Bluffs couple believed to be among…
-
Warmer Each Day
Temperatures will still be cold on Saturday, but at least the wind will remain lighter compared to …
-
Florida attack draws attention to "Soft Targets" like baggage area at…
That airport attack in Fort Lauderdale took place in the baggage claim area. It's what law …
-
Truck collides into passing train in Remsen, Iowa
For the second time in just over a week, a semi-truck and train collide in Plymouth County.
-
2016 marks another year of record growth for Sioux City housing
The past year saw record growth for Sioux City housing construction.
-
Promenade in Downtown Sioux City gets a facelift, city wants your input!
The Promenade area of Downtown Sioux City is getting a facelift and the city wants your input! …
-
Florida Airport shooter used gun checked in luggage
-
Jared Kushner to be named senior adviser to the president
Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, will be senior adviser to the president, a senior …
-
Son-in-law: Trump 'didn't really believe that stuff'
Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, personally assured skittish acquaintances the …
-
Boris Johnson arrives for talks with Trump team
UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson arrived in the US on Sunday for what his office said was a …
-
Streep slams Trump at Golden Globes
Meryl Streep was honored at the Golden Globes for a lifetime of notable work, and she used her …
-
Jeff Sessions faces 'Washington's bloodsport'
Sen. Jeff Sessions is preparing for yet another confirmation hearing in the Senate Judiciary …
-
Former Iranian President Rafsanjani dies
Former Iranian President Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani died Sunday after suffering a heart attack, …
-
Conway noncommittal on Obamacare replacement timing
Top Donald Trump aide Kellyanne Conway -- who is set to become a senior White House adviser -- …
-
Romney backs Trump's choice for education secretary
Mitt Romney publicly backed President-elect Donald Trump's education secretary nominee in a …
-
Trump: Only 'stupid' people think warm ties with Russia are a bad thing
President-elect Donald Trump is continuing to resist conclusions reached by US intelligence …
-
Russian official: 'Republicans trust Putin more than the Democrats'
A top Russian lawmaker accused the Obama administration Saturday of undermining US democracy, …
-
Jason Chaffetz vows to continue Clinton email investigation
House Oversight Committee Chairman Jason Chaffetz said Monday he will continue to investigate …
-
California, Nevada pounded by floods, mudslides
California, Nevada and other parts of the West were bracing Monday for more flooding, mudslides and…
-
Cristiano Ronaldo wins Best FIFA Men's Player 2016 award
Cristiano Ronaldo's 2017 has begun like 2016 ended, with more silverware.The soccer superstar can …
-
US organ transplants reach record high
Organ transplants performed in the United States reached a record high during 2016, for the fourth …
-
Kerry apologizes for State Department discrimination against LGBT employees
The State Department on Monday formally apologized for what it describes as decades of …
-
Reports: Emotional OBJ punched hole in wall postgame
Odell Beckham Jr. punched a hole in a wall after the New York Giants' 38-13 playoff loss to the …
-
Airport shooting suspect could face death penalty
Two of the three charges against Fort Lauderdale airport shooting suspect Esteban Santiago carry …
-
Maybe that workout can wait till the weekend
It has become a habit. Each week, the weekdays fly by so quickly that you only find time to …
-
Official: US Navy ship fires warning shots at Iranian boats
A US Navy ship fired warning shots at Iranian boats on Sunday near the Strait of Hormuz, US Defense…
-
Orlando police officer killed; sheriff's deputy dies during manhunt
An Orlando police officer searching for a murder suspect was gunned down Monday, and a sheriff's …
